Leduc hotel to be new home of Larga Edmonton

Larga Edmonton, which offers accommodation for northerners on medical travel, is moving to a bigger building.

Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik of the Gwich’in Tribal Council told Cabin Radio Larga Edmonton will soon begin the transition to a 115-room hotel currently known as the Stars Inn.

The new facility is in Leduc, just outside Edmonton International Airport, whereas the existing Larga Edmonton has a central location next to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and Kingsway Mall.

Kyikavichik said capacity issues were the primary driver behind the move.

“We had a great location, but it was limited to about 56 rooms. We were regularly over capacity and so as a result, the overflow had to go into local hotels such as the Chateau Louis,” he said, adding that the overflow also meant additional security and transport.

“Managing all of our customers at two locations was overly challenging. This new facility allows us to house our regular clientele in a larger facility where everything is more contained, and we can enhance services for northern residents.”

Larga Edmonton was developed and run through a partnership between the Kitikmeot Corporation, Nunasi Corporation and Gwich’in Development Corporation. Buildings on the existing site were opened in 2000 and 2003.

People in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut requiring medical treatment in Edmonton are able to stay at Larga during their trip.

An exact timeline for the move isn’t yet available.

“There’ll be a period of transition where our current facility near the Kingsway Mall will transition over the coming months to the new facility in Leduc,” Kyikavichik said.

The move will come with a new approach to transportation, he added, with shuttle services ensuring people are able to reach appointments and commute between downtown Edmonton and the Leduc hotel.