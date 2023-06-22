Photos: National Indigenous Peoples Day in Yellowknife

Wednesday marked the 27th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
Communities across the Northwest Territories held celebrations to recognize and commemorate the cultures and contributions of Indigenous people in the north.
In Yellowknife, the North Slave Métis Alliance held their annual free fish fry at Somba K’e park, while the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) hosted an afternoon of events at the Wıìlıìdeh cultural site. Activities included a fish fry, canoe races, duck plucking and traditional games.