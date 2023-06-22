Photos: National Indigenous Peoples Day in Yellowknife

Wednesday marked the 27th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

Communities across the Northwest Territories held celebrations to recognize and commemorate the cultures and contributions of Indigenous people in the north.

In Yellowknife, the North Slave Métis Alliance held their annual free fish fry at Somba K’e park, while the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) hosted an afternoon of events at the Wıìlıìdeh cultural site. Activities included a fish fry, canoe races, duck plucking and traditional games. North Slave Métis Alliance hosts their annual fish fry at Somba K’e park. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Volunteers fry fish at the North Slave Métis Alliance National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio A member of the Métis jiggers from Edmonton preforms the broom dance at the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Somba K’e. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Volunteers at the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Somba K’e park. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio The National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration hosted by the North Slave Métis Alliance at Somba K’e park. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio A young attendee of the YKDFN National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration shows off a stretched duck. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Miranda Currie sings at the YKDFN National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Attendees participate in a water balloon toss at the YKDFN National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Adult canoe racers finish the race while a crowd filled dock awaits them. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Attendees of the YKDFN National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration work to pluck ducks and skin muskrats. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio Attendees of the YKDFN National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration learn to bead earrings. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio