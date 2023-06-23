High school student arrested in Inuvik after uttering death threats

An 18-year-old student in Inuvik has been arrested and charged after making death threats at East Three Secondary School on June 22.

RCMP said in a news release the incident happened on Thursday, when the student “threatened to carry out an act of violence at the school.” He is now facing a “charge of uttering threats to cause death.”

Police said the man was has been remanded into custody until his court date on Monday, June 26.

They have taken a number of firearms from the 18-year-olds family for safe keeping while the investigation is ongoing.

“Any threat of violence against a school, students or staff is taken very seriously. We will continue to work with our community partners to keep students and staff safe and provide on-going support throughout this investigation,” said Sergeant Jesse Aubin, Inuvik’s detachment commander, in the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Inuvik high school incident to contact them at (867) 777-1111 or or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

Meanwhile in Yellowknife earlier this week, the Catholic school board reassured parents after threatening graffiti of an unknown nature was made against either the École St. Patrick High School, or the local Catholic church, St. Patrick’s Parish.

RCMP have not issued comment on the Yellowknife threats.