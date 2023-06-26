YWCA seeks name for new Yellowknife housing complex

YWCA NWT has opened a nomination process to name the new housing complex it will soon open in downtown Yellowknife.

The 21-unit transitional housing facility on 54 Street is scheduled to start welcoming families in September.

“Residents will pay affordable rent and have access to wraparound support including counselling, trauma recovery programming, life skills development, food programming, job training and placement support, youth programming and more, all under one roof in a supportive environment,” YWCA NWT said in a press release.

Janet Toner, who is chairing the building’s naming committee, said: “Many northern women have done amazing work and have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of women and families across the Northwest Territories.

“As a committee, we are excited to hear input from the community and ultimately, celebrate the amazing accomplishments and hard work of one of these advocates through a permanent, meaningful name for this building.”

The building’s new name should “reflect the culture, heritage, and history of the NWT and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the North,” YWCA NWT stated.

“We also welcome the name of a person who deserves to be honoured, widely respected and has provided a significant contribution to women and families in the North.

“The names put forward can be for an individual (alive or deceased), as well as traditional names for a person, place, or thing.”

Toner is joined on the naming committee by Rassi Nashilik, Sarah Arngna’naaq, Marsha Argue, Keelen Simpson and Mary-Rose Sundberg.

You can suggest names via the YWCA NWT website until July 17.