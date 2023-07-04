Fifteen bison carcasses found in suspected anthrax outbreak

Fifteen dead bison have been found between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution in what the NWT government suspects is an anthrax outbreak.

Bison are susceptible to anthrax and past territorial outbreaks have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of animals. Last year, an outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park was reported to have claimed the lives of around 50 bison.

The NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change said test results on the newly discovered carcasses were pending, but the situation was being “treated as an active outbreak because of preliminary evidence observed and collected in the field.”

The existence of the suspected outbreak was made public by the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation, which said on Facebook it had been told by the GNWT of 15 dead bison in the Hook Lake area.

An NWT government map shows, in red, the area of the affected Slave River Lowlands bison.

The territorial government said an anthrax emergency response plan is being followed, with a dedicated team working on rapid detection and disposal of dead infected bison, while ensuring members of the public are kept away from affected areas.

That will include aerial and ground surveillance and incineration or chemical treatment of affected bison and surrounding areas of grass.

The territory said updates will be made public on Mondays and Fridays on a dedicated webpage.