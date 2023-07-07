Number of dead bison in NWT anthrax outbreak reaches 27

Twenty-seven bison are now confirmed to have died in the NWT’s latest anthrax outbreak, the territorial government says.

Anthrax is not uncommon among bison in the territory. Outbreaks in the past have claimed hundreds of animals, and more than 50 died in a separate Wood Buffalo National Park outbreak last year.

The latest outbreak involves an area southeast of Fort Resolution.

A GNWT map shows, in a red circle, the location of the current bison anthrax outbreak.

Earlier this week, the GNWT said an anthrax emergency response plan was being followed, involving a dedicated team working on rapid detection and disposal of dead infected bison – and ensuring members of the public are kept away from affected areas.

Anthrax is fatal in bison. Transmission to humans is rare but possible.

“While there have been no recent cases of human exposure or illness documented in the NWT, anthrax can cause an infection should a person come into direct contact with infected bison or bison parts,” the territorial government stated. “It is important to take appropriate precautions to prevent exposure.”

Surveillance flights to identify carcasses and field assessments of dead bison are ongoing.