Ernest Betsina, Bobby Drygeese to appear in Dettah chief forum

The two candidates to become the next Dettah chief, Ernest Betsina and Bobby Drygeese, will take part in a forum in early August.

Former Ndılǫ chief Betsina and current councillor Drygeese are the challengers to take over from Edward Sangris, who is standing down after 16 years in the role.

A forum featuring the two will be held at Dettah’s Chief Drygeese Centre from 7pm till 9pm on Thursday, August 3, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a forum for candidates to join Ndılǫ’s council will take place in the Ndılǫ gym from 7pm on August 16, with a forum for Dettah council candidates at the Chief Drygeese Centre from 7pm on August 17. (The list of candidates is available here.)

Chief Fred Sangris of Ndılǫ is midway through a four-year term having been elected in 2021.

Election day is August 14 for Dettah chief and August 28 for the two councils.