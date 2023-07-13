Diane Archie says she’ll seek re-election in Inuvik

Diane Archie says she will seek a second term as the MLA for Inuvik Boot Lake at this fall’s territorial election.

Archie, the territory’s infrastructure minister, said on her Facebook page that her first four years had been “an invaluable learning experience to say the least.”

“I have the skills and knowledge to be even more effective in the next Assembly,” Archie wrote.

She said she was running “with the encouragement and support of family, friends, constituents and residents from all over the Northwest Territories.”

Archie won a four-way battle to succeed the late Alfred Moses as Inuvik Boot Lake’s MLA in 2019. She received 239 votes with nearest challenger Eugene Rees on 179.

Lesa Semmler, Inuvik’s other MLA, has already announced her intention to seek re-election.

Polling day is October 3.