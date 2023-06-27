Lesa Semmler to seek re-election in Inuvik Twin Lakes

Incumbent Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler says she will seek a second term in office at this fall’s territorial election.

Semmler, a registered nurse who worked at Inuvik’s hospital for 15 years, was first elected to the legislature in 2019 with more than 75 percent of the vote. Her focus for much of the past four years has fallen on healthcare and housing.

She confirmed her intention to run for re-election in an email to Cabin Radio, but has not yet elaborated on her platform for the four years ahead.

The territorial election is scheduled for October 3 this year.

Candidates can announce their intention to run in the fall’s election at any time, but can only confirm their nomination once the election period begins in September.