MLA renews call for information on Frank Gruben

The MLA for Mackenzie Delta is renewing a plea for residents to come forward with any information about Frank Gruben, who has been missing for more than two months.

In a news release on Wednesday, Frederick Blake Jr said Thursday will mark 75 days or 1,800 hours that Gruben has been missing. He called for help with the investigation into the disappearance, saying: “This is a family’s worst nightmare, let’s bring Frank home before we hit 100 days.”

“Frank’s family, his friends, and the people of the Northwest Territories deserve answers,” Blake said in a statement.

Gruben, 30, is Inuvialuit and Gwich’in and grew up in Aklavik. He moved to Fort Smith to study and, according to RCMP, was last seen in the South Slave community on May 6.

Immediately following his disappearance, family and community members began searching Fort Smith for Gruben while the RCMP launched an investigation.

Syd Lecky, chief superintendent of the NWT RCMP, said during a press conference late last month that police had exhausted every lead into Gruben’s disappearance. He also called for any information related to the case.

Anyone with information that might help the search for Frank can call the Fort Smith RCMP detachment at (867) 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or anonymously online.