Team NT adds six more track and pool medals at NAIG

Medals flowed for Team NT at the track and in the pool on day three of the North American Indigenous Games in Kjipuktuk (Halifax).

Kohl McDonald picked up his second medal of the Games with silver in the U14 male 1,200m, beating team-mate Ethan Boucher by just a tenth of a second – even though the two competed in entirely different races during the final, where a large field of competitors was split into two.

McDonald and Boucher somehow finished in virtually identical times of 3:54.81 and 3:54.91 behind winner Haston Pawluski of Alberta.

“It was honestly pretty great. I had a guy right on my shoulder and had to push as hard as I could,” said Boucher, who won his race but saw McDonald edge ahead in the slightly faster second race.

“It was super tough and I was super tired,” said McDonald, who won 800m bronze on Tuesday.

“It’s been really great, my first time in Halifax,” added Boucher.

Abygail McDonald added another bronze medal in the female U16 300m, while the U14 male 4x100m relay team also won bronze, Boucher taking his second medal of the day alongside Kowen Modeste, Dreighson Mercredi and Greyson Catholique.

Later on Wednesday, at the pool, 12-year-old Kole Lizotte lived up to his billing as an up-and-coming NWT swimmer by finishing third in the male U14 50m freestyle. He took more four seconds off his personal best time over the course of the day, posting a time of 29.12 seconds in the final.

Team NT flagbearer Jacob Mitchener soon joined Kole on the podium, winning bronze in the male U19 200m individual medley with a time of 2:22.26.

“I’ve taken time off on all my swims, that’s a big improvement and I’m proud of that, but getting a medal is even sweeter,” said Mitchener.

“Kole is following in my footsteps, medalling in his first NAIG like I did, and hopefully he keeps on swimming.”

“Jacob has taught me how to dive extremely well, and my underwater work, and I’m really grateful for that,” said Lizotte.

“It feels good because we’re a small team and we’re winning a bunch of stuff.”

Tatum Mistaken Chief, on her birthday, lowered her 100m butterfly personal best by more than seven seconds.

In team sports, Team NT’s U19 male volleyball players impressively defeated Wisconsin in straight sets. the NWT’s female soccer team lost to Manitoba and New Brunswick beat the territory’s female basketball team.

Meanwhile, at the waterfront, the Tłı̨chǫ drummers who have travelled as cultural participants at NAIG delivered an emotionally charged and warmly received performance of prayer songs and drum dances for more than a hundred spectators. Members of a broad range of Indigenous Nations joined in the drum dancing, led by Tłı̨chǫ participants and their families.