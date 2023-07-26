Snare hydro line restored but Rae power still out, NTPC says

The NWT Power Corporation says it has repaired a transmission line to the Snare hydro system but Rae is still without power.

The connection between Snare, Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife was lost on Tuesday, with wildfire damage believed to be responsible.

Yellowknife’s power was restored within an hour through a mix of a separate hydro system and diesel, but power in Rae remained out overnight as conditions were too dangerous for staff to reach the Frank Channel diesel plant.

“The transmission line between Snare hydro and Yellowknife was restored last evening, allowing several of the diesel generators at Jackfish to be taken offline,” the NWT Power Corporation stated on Wednesday morning.

“NTPC will continue to monitor the wildfire situation closely. Power remains out in Rae at this time.”

On Tuesday, the power corp had tweeted: “Initial indications are that the fires near Behchokǫ̀ have interrupted electricity transmission from Snare. Further investigation is necessary to confirm.”