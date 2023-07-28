Scholarship to be created in memory of firefighter Adam Yeadon

Adam Yeadon, who lost his life this month fighting a wildfire near Fort Liard, will be remembered through a new scholarship.

The NWT government says a scholarship in Adam’s name will support northerners who are in post-secondary education in forestry-related fields.

He was killed in the line of duty by a falling tree on July 15.

A service for Adam was held earlier this week. He was 25 years old and is survived by partner Keanna and their young daughter, as well as his father and brother.

In a tribute to Adam, the NWT’s wildfire agency said he had tried to sign up as a firefighter at the age of 17, only to be told to come back a year later, which he did.

He was remembered for everything “from delivering firewood to Elders during the off-season, to working himself to the bone every day to protect people and the things they cared about, to his dedication to being a great dad and partner,” an NWT Fire spokesperson wrote.