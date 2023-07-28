No threat to Inuvik from new fire as Dempster closes on Yukon side

Town and territorial authorities say a new wildfire northeast of Inuvik currently poses no threat to the community.

The fire, EV014, was caused by lightning and is about 30 km away from the town according to the NWT’s wildfire agency.

It was last estimated at around 200 hectares in size, with some smoke visible from the town.

“GNWT and Town of Inuvik have met to review our respective emergency response plans,” the town stated on Thursday evening.

“We are both prepared to take necessary action. We are in daily and as required contact. Public notices will be posted as required.”

The town also published an overview of how it would respond to an oncoming wildfire if the need arose.

Meanwhile, the Dempster Highway has closed on the Yukon side over a separate wildfire threat.

The Eagle River wildfire was first reported on Wednesday and has led to a closure between km 196 and 362 on the Yukon side. The NWT side of the highway remains open.

Check the Yukon highway conditions website for updates.