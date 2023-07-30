In pictures: YK Pride’s Sunset Soiree in the rain

Yellowknife Pride’s Saturday night event – a Sunset Soiree – bravely battled a thunderstorm before its drag show had to be cut short.

The show, which featuring Chelazon Leroux, Tynomi Banks, and other guests, was supposed to run until 12am, but was called off soon after it started at 10:30pm as lightning flashed overhead.

Party-goers attempted to wait out the storm, but in the end organizers decided safety concerns had to take precedence.

Saturday’s event had earlier included drag bingo and a show by Zaki Ibrahim and Wannabe, a Spice Girls tribute band. It was supposed to wrap up at 2am after a two-hour set by DJ Kena Leon.

Here are a few of our favourite photos of people having fun at the event despite the weather.

A Spice Girls tribute band, Wannabe, had the crowd up and dancing throughout their whole set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Party-goers dance and film Wannabe, a Spice Girls tribute band. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Rain pours down at the Sunset Soiree. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

As the rain came down, the rain ponchos came out. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Tynomi Banks performs in the drag show. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Jeremy and Sara Turcotte try to wait out the thunderstorm at Saturday night’s Pride event. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A sliver of a sunset appears in the distance at YK Pride’s Sunset Soiree event at the Folk on the Rocks beer garden site. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio