Edzo residents allowed home on Monday but alert will remain

Residents of Edzo will be able to return to their homes on Monday but will remain on evacuation alert at one hour’s notice, Behchokǫ̀’s senior administrator says.

A notice shared to Facebook by Pushp Seth states that the evacuation order for Edzo will be rescinded at noon on Monday, but an alert will stay in place.

Residents of Rae and Frank Channel won’t be able to return home on Monday. A return date for those areas of Behchokǫ̀ has not yet been set.

“There is still an active wildfire in the area and the risk remains high. This means that residents will need to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate with one hour’s notice,” Edzo residents were instructed.

“Residents of Rae and Frank Channel will not be able to return yet as the community government has determined it is not yet safe to return at this time, and municipal services are not yet in place to support residents in Rae and Frank Channel.”

Power has been restored to Edzo, Seth wrote, and is expected to be restored to remaining buildings in Rae and Frank Channel over the next day or so.

The wildfire threatening Behchokǫ̀ has made little westward progress since four homes in Rae burned several days ago, and a downpour over the community late on Saturday helped fire crews.

Earlier, NWT Fire said the wildfire was not expected to grow on Sunday because of that rain.