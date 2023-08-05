Highway 3 closes with fire set to reach it ‘imminently’

Highway 3 has closed west of Yellowknife with fire ZF015 expected to reach the road “imminently,” the NWT’s wildfire agency said.

The wildfire had been expected to grow significantly on Saturday but the city is “not currently at threat,” the agency maintained in a 5:15pm update.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, NWT Fire said ZF015 – starting the day 37 km northwest of Yellowknife – could move as much as 10 km east as the day unfolds.

The fire is expected to hit the highway somewhere between km 283 and 288.

Some portions of Highway 3 are under an evacuation order. At 4:35pm, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said the highway was now closed from “km 240 (5 km east of Behchokǫ̀) to km 333 (~5km west of Yellowknife) due to a wildfire.”

“Sprinklers and specialized gel have been deployed to protect cabins and homes in the area,” NWT Fire stated.

“We will be hitting this fire with air tanker action as long as visibility allows today to slow its growth to the east.”

An intentionally set fire could be used along the fire’s eastern flank to burn off vegetation and head off its growth. NWT Fire said that would only go ahead if conditions allow.

“Another challenging day ahead,” wildfire information officer Mike Westwick wrote on Saturday morning.

“Extreme fire behaviour and growth to the south and east expected. Smoke columns will be visible from Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah, and significant smoke should be expected in these communities as well.

“The City of Yellowknife is not currently at threat – we reiterate this as rumours continue. While the smoke columns due to expected fire behaviour today will be highly visible, they are not as close as they look.”