Disrupted by wildfire threat, Fort Smith health services return

Services at Fort Smith’s health centre – reduced when the town was placed on evacuation notice – are gradually returning to normal, the NWT’s health authority says.

In late July, the health authority said it was reducing some services and moving residents of the Northern Lights special care home out of the community “out of an abundance of caution.”

The health centre remained open for outpatient and emergency services, but inpatient admissions were suspended. The health authority said new patients needing admittance would be transported elsewhere, depending on their condition.

Since that time, the threat to Fort Smith from nearby wildfires hasn’t significantly evolved. The town remains under an evacuation notice – the latest guidance is available from Fort Smith’s protective services division.

“A group of long-term care residents have been moved back to Fort Smith, with ongoing assessment for further repatriation of these residents in the coming days,” the health authority stated on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a “phased reopening” is taking place, including inpatient admissions reopening on a case-by-case basis. Some patients who were originally sent elsewhere may be able to come back.