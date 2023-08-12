Evacuation order issued for Fort Smith

The Town of Fort Smith is under an evacuation order after authorities decided a nearby wildfire would “impact road access and air quality.”

Head to Hay River, the town told anyone who does not already have accommodation lined up elsewhere. Hay River’s rec centre will serve as an evacuation centre.

Anyone without transport should get on buses leaving from Fort Smith’s rec centre.

More: NWT fire map

A wildfire that has burned in Wood Buffalo National Park for weeks crossed the highway west of Fort Smith earlier this week. Authorities fear high easterly winds forecast on Sunday could further jeopardize the highway, which is the only road connecting Fort Smith to the rest of Canada, and push the fire toward Fort Smith – complicating an evacuation if it was delayed any longer.

“Citizens are directed to remain calm and leave the area within the next eight hours,” an emergency message sent by the town shortly after 3pm stated.

“Parks Canada and GNWT Highways will try and maintain Highway 5 access for as long as possible throughout the night.”

The town earlier said it was expecting winds gusting to 50 km/h on Sunday, and gave residents a sense of what to expect when an evacuation was ordered.

You can’t take pets if you’re using the buses leaving the Fort Smith rec centre – call Northern Hound, the town said.

Carpool where possible if you’re asked to leave, the town said, and check in with Elders and family.

In a Saturday morning update, Parks Canada said Fire 7, the fire burning west of the town, was likely to be driven toward Fort Smith by “incoming extreme winds that are forecasted from the west over the weekend.”

“Ignition operations on the northeast side of Fire 7 took place, reducing available fuels in advance of the wildfire,” Parks Canada stated.

“Sunday, winds shift and will push towards the east. Very high winds are expected, resulting in significant wildfire growth.”

The Smith’s Landing First Nation earlier said it was working to set up an evacuation centre in Peace River, encouraging members to head to Peace River if they leave the Fort Smith area.

The fire to the west of Fort Smith is being fought jointly by Parks Canada, NWT Fire and Alberta Wildfire. Parks Canada said work is taking place to provide “coordinated messaging,” as residents currently have to negotiate updates from the three fire agencies and various levels of government each day.