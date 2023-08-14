In pictures: NWT residents flee wildfires

Advertisement.
Within a 24-hour period, five Northwest Territories communities spanning two regions were ordered to evacuate due to wildfires threatening their towns and road access.
Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Fort Smith have been instructed to go to Grande Prairie, Alberta, while Jean Marie River headed to Fort Simpson.
Below is a collection of photos shared with Cabin Radio by residents fleeing the fires in the late afternoon and early evening of Sunday, August 13.
