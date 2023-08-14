In pictures: NWT residents flee wildfires

Within a 24-hour period, five Northwest Territories communities spanning two regions were ordered to evacuate due to wildfires threatening their towns and road access.

Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Fort Smith have been instructed to go to Grande Prairie, Alberta, while Jean Marie River headed to Fort Simpson.

Below is a collection of photos shared with Cabin Radio by residents fleeing the fires in the late afternoon and early evening of Sunday, August 13.

A stretch of highway between Enterprise and the NWT-Alberta border glows bright red sky the evening of August 13, 2023. Photo: Jorja Mulder

A photo of the wildfire outside of Jean Marie River that triggered and evacuation on Sunday afternoon. Paul Thunder-Stealer/X

A family leaving Hay River by road drove through this wildfire and is now on their way to Grand Prairie. Photo: Ashley Gresl Scarlet

Fire SS052 in the distance on August 13, before the fire crossed the highway and closed the road between Hay River and Enterprise. April Broekaert-Glaicar/Photo

Smoke in Hay River on August 13, 2023. Photo: April Broekaert-Glaicar

Residents of Hay River and Fort Smith line up for gas at Super A Foods before evacuating to Grande Prairie. Photo: Jorja Mulder

A photo shared on the Kátł’odeeche First Nation Facebook page of the wildfire evacuation.

Fire SS052 in the distance on August 13, before the fire crossed the highway and closed the road between Hay River and Enterprise. April Broekaert-Glaicar/Photo

Dark smoke over Enterprise at approximately 6:30pm on August 13, 2023. Photo: Jorja Mulder

Fires make the sky turn red in Fort Smith.

Smoke covers the sky in downtown Hay River.

The Hay River-Enterprise junction on Sunday, August 13 with smoke from fire SS052 billowing on the left-hand side of the image near Hay River. April Broekaert-Glaicar/Photo