Two fires start at Fred Henne park, witnesses say

A Yellowknife resident who raced to extinguish a fire at the city’s Fred Henne Park said it was one of two burning late on Tuesday evening.

Rudi Slagter told Cabin Radio he had put out a “bonfire-sized” fire using a fire extinguisher after seeing it from the road while driving past.

A second witness, Aiden Rylott, said two separate fires had been visible. Slagter also understood there to be two fires.

Rylott, in an email just after 10:30pm on Tuesday, said the fire department appeared to have the fires “down to smouldering.”

NWT Fire had by 10:45pm confirmed one fire “to the north of Long Lake,” the lake on which the Fred Henne park sits.

“Yellowknife Fire Department has responded, joined by wildfire team members, to ensure this fire doesn’t become a problem,” NWT Fire stated. “Its cause is being investigated.”

Slagter said he had spotted the fire while driving in the vicinity of the nearby airport. He immediately diverted into the park and drove to the area.

Rudi Slagter said he used a fire extinguisher to put out one fire. Photo: Ashton Gahdele

“We knew exactly where it was – the cliffs, people go there a lot. It’s the very back, you drive up and then you can just walk down. There was a fire right there,” he said.

“I’m knocking on people’s doors for something to put the fire out with. This guy gave me a fire extinguisher so I just went in there and put it out.”