In pictures: Canadian Armed Forces mobilize over NWT wildfires

A member of 436 Transport Squadron (436 Sqn) stands by to receive people with limited mobility aboard a CC-130 Hercules aircraft from 436 Sqn during evacuation operations in Yellowknife as part of Operation Lentus 23-07 on August 17, 2023. Photo: Sailor 1st Class Patrice Harvey, Canadian Armed Forces
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been busy since they landed in the NWT, helping to cut fire breaks, evacuate residents, and fight fires.
Their support began last Saturday, when the first 10 members arrived to begin handling logistics.
On the morning of August 14, CAF helped with evacuation flights in the South Slave.
“An RCAF CC-130H Hercules flew 25 persons from Hay River, Northwest Territories, to Fort McMurray, Alberta, and a second CC-130H Hercules flew 75 persons from Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, to Fort McMurray as well,” CAF said in a news release.
That evening, another 120 members arrived. Around 100 of them are helping with Type III firefighting, which includes things like soaking hot spots, while the rest are helping with planning and logistics.
They sent us some photos illustrating what they’ve been up to, which we’ve shared below. They’ve dubbed this work Operation Lentus 23-07.