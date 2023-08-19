In pictures: Canadian Armed Forces mobilize over NWT wildfires

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been busy since they landed in the NWT, helping to cut fire breaks, evacuate residents, and fight fires.

Their support began last Saturday, when the first 10 members arrived to begin handling logistics.

On the morning of August 14, CAF helped with evacuation flights in the South Slave.

“An RCAF CC-130H Hercules flew 25 persons from Hay River, Northwest Territories, to Fort McMurray, Alberta, and a second CC-130H Hercules flew 75 persons from Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, to Fort McMurray as well,” CAF said in a news release.

That evening, another 120 members arrived. Around 100 of them are helping with Type III firefighting, which includes things like soaking hot spots, while the rest are helping with planning and logistics.

