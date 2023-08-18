No looting happening in Yellowknife, RCMP say

Police in Yellowknife said on Friday that a handful of overnight complaints in the city mostly turned out to be false alarms.

Thousands of fleeing residents have been forced to abandon their homes as a wildfire closes to around 15 kilometres west of Yellowknife, with the forecast suggesting it could reach the city this weekend.

RCMP have pledged to patrol the city for as long as they can safely do so.

In a Friday press release, police said three overnight complaints were received. One was a false alarm from a motion alarm at a home, and another complaint turned out to be a family member trying to get inside a home rather than a burglar.

The third instance, at 7:30am on Friday, involved someone forcing entry into the lobby of a residence on School Draw Avenue, police said.

“Damage was also done to a number of windows. The main portion of the residence was not accessed,” RCMP wrote.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there has been not indication of looting within the City of Yellowknife. This matter remains under investigation.

“RCMP officers will remain in Yellowknife and have deployed several additional officers to front-line duties. This means that there are many more officers on the road to patrol and deter looting and other criminal activity than would normally be working in Yellowknife.”