In pictures: NWT communities continue wildfire preparations

While we wait for Saturday morning updates on the wildfires threatening nearly a third of the NWT’s communities, we’re encouraged by pictures we’ve seen in the last day.

First responders who have stayed behind to protect their towns are sharing videos and pictures of rain, huge firebreaks, and sprinkler lines.

Here’s what we’ve seen out of Fort Smith, Hay River, and Yellowknife recently.

If you have pictures from other communities still being threatened by wildfires and how they are preparing – Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Jean Marie River, Kakisa, Dettah, and Ndılǫ – send them our way.

Workers clean up the firebreak in Fort Providence. Photo: Thorsten Gohl

Water cannons are set up in Fort Smith to protect essential buildings throughout the town. The cannons can shoot a 200-foot radius, we’re told by firefighters on the ground. Photo: Paul Bannister

A sprinkler line between homes and Parker Park ball fields. Chris Greencorn/Facebook

Firefighters in Hay River. Photo: Town of Hay River

Sprinklers set up in Fort Smith keeping the ground wet. Photo: Paul Bannister

Excavators work on a fire break in Yellowknife. Chris Greencorn/Facebook

Firefighters attend to hot spots. Photo: Town of Hay River

“Feels like a fall morning out there this morning,” write Fort Smith town councillor Dana Fergusson, who shared this picture on Saturday morning.

Sprinklers set up in Grace Lake South. Chris Greencorn/Facebook

A firefighter in Hay River uses a pool to assist with firefighting efforts (can you spot the lone rubber duck?). Photo: Town of Hay River

A wildfire meeting in Yellowknife. Chris Greencorn/Facebook

A water pump in Hay River. Photo: Town of Hay River