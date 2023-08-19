In pictures: NWT communities continue wildfire preparations

Sprinklers set up in Grace Lake in Yellowknife on August 9, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
While we wait for Saturday morning updates on the wildfires threatening nearly a third of the NWT’s communities, we’re encouraged by pictures we’ve seen in the last day.
First responders who have stayed behind to protect their towns are sharing videos and pictures of rain, huge firebreaks, and sprinkler lines.
Here’s what we’ve seen out of Fort Smith, Hay River, and Yellowknife recently.
If you have pictures from other communities still being threatened by wildfires and how they are preparing – Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Jean Marie River, Kakisa, Dettah, and Ndılǫ – send them our way.