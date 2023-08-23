Wildfire latest: Fire breaches guard west of Fort Fitzgerald

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports).

Here's our fire map.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah

1pm Wednesday: Fire ZF015 remains 15 km from the city (get the latest NWT Fire update). On a fairly cool day, “negligible fire movement” toward Yellowknife expected. Lots of work going on to attack what is described as a 40-km “fire line” where hot-spots and crown fires might occur.

More than 300 people, including the military, are working on the fires around Yellowknife. Eighty of those are assigned to attacking ZF015.

Ingraham Trail fire now considered “highly unlikely” to reach the road “with the prevalent wind conditions” and work being done by crews.

“Depending on the how hot the fire line is, we may direct attack some of the line,” NWT Fire stated. More broadly there is still a threat to the trail, the agency stated.

Dettah fire remains 29 km away with no current risk.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

10am Wednesday: Hay River fire is still eight kilometres away, but an updated map of the fire’s edge is expected later today or tomorrow.. Hot, dry weather expected, alongside north winds. Temperatures are forecast as high as 28C going into the weekend.

“Crews continued drills to be prepared for a very challenging day coming on Friday,” said the Town of Hay River.

Fort Smith

1pm Wednesday: The fire grew toward Fort Fitzgerald on Tuesday, breaching a fire guard, and is 3.5 km from the first structure in the town, Parks Canada says. Sprinklers in Fitzgerald are on.

The fire is 2.8 km from Bell Rock, west of Fort Smith, and four kilometres from Fort Smith itself. The fire has grown slightly toward Thebacha. “Yesterday, the fire growth closest to Fort Smith was able to be slowed for now, but did show active fire behaviour at the finger closest to town. Helicopters bucketed the area into the evening to keep it at bay,” Parks Canada stated.

Kakisa

7pm Saturday NWT Fire update: Fire is 14 kilometres away, no significant shift. Water being taken into the community during communications outage and a Starlink has been dropped off.

Jean Marie River

No recent formal update. Satellite imagery suggests no progress toward the community from the access road area.