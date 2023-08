Right now, Yellowknifers will take anything with the word “rain” in it.

When a double rainbow appeared over the near-deserted city on Sunday evening, as the evacuation of the 20,000-person city concluded and with a wildfire on the doorstep, almost anyone remaining took a photo.

Our inbox? A rainbow cascade.

On this page, we are going to celebrate the damned rainbow.

Here are some of our favourite shots.

Please stop sending photos of the rainbow. We love you.

A rainbow over Stanton Territorial Hospital on August 20, 2023. Photo: Graeme Evans

Rainbow over evacuation flights at Yellowknife’s airport. Photo: Aaron Black

The rainbow makes an appearance over Igloo Building Supplies and Home Hardware. Photo: Ben Nind

The rainbow settles in over Ndılǫ. Photo: Submitted

The rainbow’s giant arc. Photo: Iqbal Bhatti

The rainbow bothers some construction equipment near fire breaks. Photo: Submitted

The rainbow shows off to some sprinkler systems. Photo: Pete Houweling

The rainbow wisely rests a limb at the brewpub. Photo: NWT Brewing Co