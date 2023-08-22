How will the NWT’s fires – and its evacuations – come to an end?

Although timelines for a return home remain unclear, here’s what we know about how fire crews can end the NWT’s wildfire threat and how long other evacuations have lasted.

With nearly 70 percent of the territory’s population displaced by wildfires, many residents are wondering when they will be able to go back home.

On Sunday, Hay River’s senior administrative officer said it will be weeks until residents can return home. In many communities, the outlook for an end to evacuation orders in is still unclear.

“I understand the anxiety, and the frustration, and folks wanting to get back home,” NWT government wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said in a press conference on Sunday evening. “It’s just so hard for me to put a date on any of these right now.”

According to Westwick, the kinds of fires burning in the NWT cannot be easily or quickly put out.

For example, Westwick said fires in the Fort Smith area are reportedly burning up to five or six feet deep in the soil.

“That’s the kind of things that we’re up against here, as we try and control these fires and protect these communities,” he said.

When fires burn that deep, Westwick said, there’s more of a risk of them becoming holdover fires, which smoulder underground throughout the winter and re-emerge in the spring.

Climate change is creating conditions that make fires more likely to burn, and experts expect to see the size, frequency and severity of fires increase in a warming world. Climate change is also leading to a longer, more active fire season. Canadian Armed Forces soldiers work on a fire break in Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Master Corporal Alana Morin, Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces

Mike Flannigan, a professor and wildfire expert at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC, recently told the CBC many wildfires burning in the NWT will likely continue to burn through summer and autumn until winter.

Typically, the territory’s fire season runs from May 1 through September 30, according to Westwick.

“We would usually expect to see diminishing fire activity, even at this point in prior years. But of course, we’re facing a different reality,” he said on Sunday evening.

Last year, fires in the NWT burned into the middle of October, one of which caused significant damage to a research facility.

“In no way are we sitting here telling folks that we think it’ll be the end of September before people can return to Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River,” Westwick said.

“But at the same time, it’s really difficult for us to give any kind of exact operational timeline, because in this business, you win or lose based on the weather, and the weather is changing all the time.”

For instance, Westwick said, the Yellowknife fire would be “nearly impossible” to put out without help from the weather. The fire was last mapped at just over 167,000 hectares, according to the territory’s fire agency.

“To put this fire out, you would need a lot of rain,” Westwick said. “Like, a lot of rain.”

“I’m not talking a couple of days with three or four millimetres, which might quiet it down for a few days. I’m talking 20, 30, 35 millimetres to really kill a fire.”

Westwick clarified that the territory’s goal is not to put the fire out. Rather, he said, “the objective is to keep the fire from reaching things that we don’t want it to reach.”

To do that, the one factor that fire crews have the most control over is forest fuels ­­– organic matter that can burn, such as plants and trees. Influencing these fuels often means digging them away from the front of the fire, making them wet, discouraging ignition and “guiding fire where we want it to go,” Westwick said. A wildfire burns west of Yellowknife in a Sentinel-2 satellite image on August 16, 2023.

Gauging whether a fire’s threat to a community is reduced involves assessing where the fire is and the likelihood that it can flare back up, cause damage or progress forward, Westwick said.

As an example, he pointed out that the fire now threatening Yellowknife was previously a threat to Behchokǫ̀. In July, the fire destroyed 19 structures, including four homes in Rae.

“What we did in that instance was we were able to have a really defined section of fire perimeter to work with and extinguish everything in upwards of 300 feet within it,” Westwick said.

“Behind that, you have stuff that’s already burned off. So at that point, we felt confident in the fact that it was highly unlikely – nearly nil chance – that any fire was going to flare up close to that community and then potentially cause more damage and disruption there,” he went on.

The fire was not out, however. Westwick said flare-ups were still occurring a few kilometres from Behchokǫ̀ on “green islands” – areas of unburnt fuels in the charred area. The community, however, was safe.

In the case of Behchokǫ̀’s evacuation earlier this summer, residents were told to leave the community on July 24 and allowed to return home on August 2 – nine days later.

Other evacuations in the territory this fire season have lasted anywhere from just under two weeks to up to a month. Hay River’s evacuation in May, for instance, lasted 11 days. In Sambaa K’e, meanwhile, residents were evacuated from their homes for 30 days.

During the 2016 Fort McMurray fire – which author John Vaillant previously said has some parallels to the situation in Yellowknife – residents were evacuated from May 3 to at least June 1 of that year.

Fort McMurray sustained extensive damage from the 2016 fire, with 2,400 homes and businesses destroyed. So far, the fires threatening Yellowknife have not reached the city and no damage has been reported within city limits.