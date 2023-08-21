What’s happening to SFA during the NWT’s evacuations

The NWT is working to ensure student financial assistance applications and payments continue to be processed during the evacuation, the territory’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment said on Monday.

Due to NWT wildfires and evacuations, Student Financial Assistance staff are now working remotely, territorial spokesperson Briony Grabke said in an email to Cabin Radio.

“We ask that students be patient as they may experience delays due to the complexities of releasing payments remotely,” she said.

Staff currently cannot be reached by telephone, so communication is best by email at nwtsfa@gov.nt.ca, according to Grabke.

Grabke provided the following instructions for students receiving payments and loans:

“To receive payments, students will still be required to submit the following documents. They can be sent by email to nwtsfa@gov.nt.ca or by fax at 1-800-661-0893.”

Those documents are:

Form D – Student Enrolment Form

Form E – Payment and Financial Transaction Authorization Form (if a new student or banking information changed)

An official copy of your transcript (unofficial copies will be accepted at this time)

“Students receiving remissible loans or a repayable loan will not be required to sign the loan agreement in order to receive September payments,” Grabke wrote.

“However, once the evacuation order is lifted, the loan agreement will be required to receive funding in the following months.”