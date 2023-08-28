Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

New NWT election date is November 14

Ollie Williams·
A sign direct voters toward their polling station in Yellowknife North. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A sign directs voters toward a territorial polling station in Yellowknife in 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The Northwest Territories will go to the polls on November 14, a six-week delay brought about by wildfires forcing the evacuation of multiple communities.

The new date was decided by MLAs on Monday, who passed legislation moving the election from October 3 – little more than a month away, with no sign of when some communities might be able to return home.

“The writs will be issued on Monday, October 16, officially opening the nomination period at 10am on that day, and extending it to the following Friday, October 20,” a statement issued by Elections NWT on Monday read.

Territorial elections don’t involve political parties. There are 19 districts, and successfully elected candidates then choose a premier and cabinet from among their number.

Had MLAs not agreed to delay the election, a staggered election running for up to three months could have taken place to work around the issue of some districts being hit by wildfires.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.