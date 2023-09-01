Vista Radio launches NWT wildfire relief fund

The broadcasting conglomerate that owns FM frequencies in Yellowknife and Hay River says it is launching a fund for evacuees in partnership with the Salvation Army.

Vista Radio, the owner of dozens of radio stations across Canada, said it will use those stations to promote the campaign nationally.

Money raised “will go directly to assist the population when we return to our communities across the North,” Vista stated.

“This is Yellowknife and Hay River’s community voice and news source,” said Vista Radio president Bryan Edwards, “and we are with the community at this time.”

How funds raised will be accessible to residents on their return to the city was not immediately clear.

“True North FM 101.1 FM in Yellowknife is asking for your help to raise funds for the evacuees of the devastating wildfires in NWT,” a donation page read on Friday, misstating the radio station’s actual frequency of 100.1.

“Please make a donation and The Salvation Army will email you your tax receipt. Please help us raise $20,000 to assist as many people as possible and to give hope today to those whose lives have been impacted by this wildfire.”