Yellowknife area schools will restart on September 14

Yellowknife’s school districts say school will restart on September 14, just over a week after the city’s planned reopening following a three-week evacuation.

The message went out to parents in a joint letter emailed on Saturday afternoon.

The districts said staff will report back to work on September 11, high schools will open for registration on September 12 and 13, and “our doors will open” on September 14.

“We know this has been a trying and challenging time for everyone, and we look forward to returning to some normalcy as soon as possible,” the letter stated.

“We understand that schools are a huge part of the foundation of that structure.

“After considerable discussion and meetings with Education, Culture, and Employment, as well as with the Northwest Territories Teachers’ Association, the Yellowknife and area schools have determined these dates to be the best possible plan to have our systems up and running and providing critical support to all of you.”