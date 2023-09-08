‘Alarming uptick’ in speeding on highways north to Yellowknife

Police in the Northwest Territories are warning drivers heading north to Yellowknife they are issuing many more speeding tickets than usual as residents return home.

In a Friday press release, RCMP criticized an “alarming uptick in excessive speeding on Highway 1 in recent days.”

According to RCMP, “at least 10” tickets have been issued in the past two days to drivers reaching speeds of 120 km/h to 140 km/h in the posted 90 km/h zone between the NWT border and Enterprise.

Police said fire crews are still working in the area and some burned trees have been falling on the highway, while smoke is a problem at times.

“The risk to motorists is elevated even at the posted limit,” RCMP stated.

“Crews are already putting themselves in danger every day to fight these fires without having to deal with dangerous drivers,” Cpl Sheldon Preston of Hay River RCMP was quoted as saying.

“Those who choose to jeopardize the safety of everyone on the highway, including themselves, should expect to be ticketed.”