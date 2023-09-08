Yellowknife businesses: Let’s get customers back through your doors

On this page, we’re helping Yellowknife businesses tell you about restart dates, opening hours and any special offers or products and services they have.

We know returning evacuees need information about their favourite stores and services, and we know some businesses have just taken a big financial hit and need all the help they can get.

Residents: Watch out for this page to update regularly over the coming days with new information from as many Yellowknife businesses as we can reach. We’ll make it clear on our homepage when we have information on this page for you to check out.

Businesses: You do not have to pay to advertise on this page. Please only pay what you can. Use the form below to send us the advertising text you would like us to run and tell us what you can afford. Anything up to $100 makes sense and if you can’t afford to pay, that’s OK. Just enter $0. If you’d like to add an image or a logo, please email that to us.

We will send invoices to participating businesses in the coming days for the amount each business specifies.

Please only use the form if you hold a valid business licence in Yellowknife.

What should I say?

Yellowknifers are going to want to know how they can help you. When does your business reopen? What will your hours be? What can your business offer people? Use the form to say anything you like and provide a link so we can send people to your business.

And this is free?

If you can afford to pay, please pay – anything up to $100 plus GST. We’re in the same situation as most Yellowknife businesses, it is not a financial picnic over here either. But we’re getting hundreds of thousands of page views weekly and we want to use that to help businesses out. If you’re struggling, just put $0 on the form below. Do not think twice about doing that. We get it and we want to help. Email us if you need more information.

