Mines have now contributed more than $500K to NWT fire relief

A charity associated with mining giant De Beers says it is giving a further $200,000 to NWT wildfire relief, bringing donations associated with diamond mines this summer to a little over half a million dollars.

The Anglo American Foundation, a charity funded by De Beers’ parent company Anglo American, said the money would go to United Way NWT.

The foundation said it had also made $70,000 in earlier contributions toward wildfire relief in the territory since May. Another $50,000 is being given to United Way in BC for wildfire recovery efforts in the province.

The Diavik diamond mine separately announced a $250,000 donation to United Way NWT last month.

“As we see people begin to return home after weeks of evacuation, the need to help individuals, organizations, businesses and communities recover is as great as ever,” a United Way spokesperson was quoted as saying.