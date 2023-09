Yellowknife’s farmers’ market will run for extra week

Yellowknife’s farmers’ market will come back for one more week, on September 19, to partly make up for its enforced absence during the city’s evacuation.

September 12’s edition was originally intended to be the season-ender but, after an intensely smoky market on Tuesday, August 15 – a day before Yellowknife’s evacuation order came down – organizers were obliged to abandon three consecutive markets.

Next Tuesday will instead serve as the final market of the year.

This year marked the farmers’ market’s 10th anniversary.

The market has been celebrating by sharing photos online from throughout its decade-long history.