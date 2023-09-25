Snowking opens application process for 2024 performers

Yellowknife’s Snowkings’ Winter Festival has begun recruiting performers for its March 2024 festival.

The 29th edition of the winter festival, known for its castle of ice and snow built on Yellowknife Bay each year, runs from March 2-29.

Applications to perform at the festival opened at 9am on Monday and will close at the end of November 10.

“We encourage performers of all stripes to apply,” said programming coordinator Taylor Shephard – or Sir Slush in the festival’s system of giving each of its team a wintry name.

Shephard gave examples such as musicians, comedians, visual artists, thespians, puppeteers, clowns and dancers.

“Artists from all across the territory are encouraged to apply,” Shephard said.

To learn more about applying, email the festival team.