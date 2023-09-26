WSCC charges company related to Gahcho Kué fatality

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission says it has filed seven charges against a heavy equipment company related to the death of a worker at Gahcho Kué mine last September.

In a Tuesday press release, the commission said SMS Equipment Inc is facing charges under the NWT’s Safety Act and Mine Health and Safety Act. The company is accused of failing to maintain their establishment such that the safety of their employees was not likely to be endangered, and failing to take every reasonable measure to protect the health and safety of their employees, among other offences.

The charges have not yet been tested in court.

The commission said the charges stem from an investigation by its safety officers into an incident at the mine’s maintenance shop on September 1, 2022, that resulted in the death of a worker. At the time, De Beers and its parent company said they were also investigating the incident.

SMS Equipment is scheduled to appear in territorial court on the charges on October 24.