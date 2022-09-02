Fatality at NWT’s Gahcho Kué mine, De Beers confirms

A person working at the Northwest Territories’ Gahcho Kué mine has been killed, mine operator De Beers said in a statement on Friday.

The company gave no detail of what had taken place other than to say a person employed by a contractor “succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident” on Thursday.

“The circumstances around what happened are under investigation by the appropriate authorities. All non-essential work at the mine has been suspended,” De Beers stated.

Colleagues and the mine’s on-site emergency response and medical teams were praised for their efforts to save the life of the worker, who was not named by De Beers in Friday’s statement. Counselling services have been made available to staff, De Beers said.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the mine joint venture partners, De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased individual,” the company stated.