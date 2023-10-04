Yellowknife MMIWG gathering follows monument’s unveiling

The unveiling of a new monument to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife will be followed by a gathering led by the Native Women’s Association of the NWT.

Wednesday is Canada’s annual National Day of Action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.

The monument will be revealed at a ceremony from 11am at the Legislative Assembly, while the Native Women’s Association will lead an event at the downtown Tree of Peace Friendship Centre from 3pm.

An opening prayer at the Tree of Peace will be followed by a candlelit vigil and moment of silence.

Melissa Hardisty will speak at the gathering, as will a panel featuring Joanne Krutko, Arlene Hache and Kathy Meyer.

All are welcome and counselling support will be available, the association said.