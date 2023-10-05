Northwestel extends unlimited fibre internet to Tuktoyaktuk

Northwestel says it has launched high-speed, unlimited fibre internet in Tuktoyaktuk.

The community is the first in Arctic Canada to have fibre connectivity, Northwestel said in a Wednesday news release.

Residents of the hamlet are told they can now access download speeds of up to 50 mbps, up from the previous 15 mbps.

“Technology like this helps break down barriers to distance education, virtual healthcare, and enables more participation in the global economy,” Curtis Shaw, president of Northwestel, was quoted as saying.

This upgrade is the latest in Northwestel’s three-year Every Community Project, which aims to roll out unlimited fibre internet to all NWT and Yukon communities.

That project is funded with $62.5 million from telecoms regulator the CRTC, alongside some of Northwestel’s cash.

Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic will soon be the next communities connected to high-speed fibre, Northwestel vice-president Paul Gillard said while attending this week’s Gwich’in General Assembly by Zoom on Wednesday.