Coming Tuesday: Extreme Duck Racing 2023

You’ve waited long enough. At last, Extreme Duck Racing 2023 is heading to a screen near you.

This year, more than 1,500 ducks were sold to NWT residents. The contest, proudly sponsored and organized by Canadian Tire in Yellowknife, raised more than $13,000 for Jumpstart.

Cabin Radio was able to complete the racing just before August’s evacuation order for the Yellowknife area, and then we had to scramble like everyone else – and divert all our resources to coverage of the wildfire crisis.

Thanks for your patience with us while things settled back down post-evacuation. At last, the finished video edit is complete.

On Tuesday, October 10 at 8am MT, head to Cabin Radio’s website to watch the races and see who wins the big prizes.

This year there are five prizes on offer, ranging from a $250 Canadian Tire gift card all the way to a round trip for two anywhere WestJet flies.

Before we reach race day on Tuesday, check out our behind-the-scenes video from this year’s filming, narrated by Ollie. Behind the scenes at Extreme Duck Racing 2023.

Races take place at the Cameron River Ramparts along the Ingraham Trail northeast of Yellowknife. No duck is left behind: we deploy nets, canoes, kayaks (and, occasionally, swimmers!) to get every duck back in the hutch at the end of each race.

If you bought a duck, good luck and thanks for supporting a great cause!