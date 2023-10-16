Aaron Reid says he’ll run in Range Lake

Aaron Reid says he plans to add his name to the list of candidates vying for Yellowknife’s open Range Lake seat during the upcoming territorial election.

Reid said he has lived in Yellowknife since 2004 and has worked at Northwestel in information technology for the past 19 years.

He said he is running to be a strong voice and advocate for residents of Range Lake. He highlighted his efforts to petition the Public Utilities Board to reject a proposed power rate increase in 2014.

“I want to help build a society that my children will grow up in and stay once they’re adults,” he was quoted as saying in a news release.

Reid said if elected, he wants to “work on specific, trackable goals,” saying he would share further details on those goals in the coming days.

He said the territory needs to “get back to the basics” by building the economy, addressing housing, healthcare and mental health and addiction issues. He added that communities need to be secured against future natural disasters to “ensure we never have a repeat of the summer of 2023.”

“I believe the world has changed and we must change with it,” Reid was quoted as saying. “I believe we can work together to see that change through, securing our communities, then building our economic strength and focusing on the tough challenges ahead.”

Nicole Sok and Kieron Testart have also announced their intentions to run in Range Lake. Incumbent Premier Caroline Cochrane has said she will not be seeking re-election.

The official election period begins today. Polling day is set for November 14, while advance voting will take place between October 24 and November 11. Eligible voters have several options for casting their ballot.