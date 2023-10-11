Nicole Sok to run for open Range Lake seat

Yellowknife resident Nicole Sok says she’ll run in departing Premier Caroline Cochrane’s Range Lake district this fall.

Sok and Kieron Testart, the former Kam Lake MLA, are the two people to have so far declared their intention to run in the district. Cochrane, the Range Lake MLA since 2015, has said she won’t seek re-election.

The election period begins next week, at which point candidacies can be formalized. Polling day is November 14.

“Red tape has acted as a barrier to the growth of our private sector. Now is the moment to champion the potential of small and medium-sized businesses and take a pioneering role in the development of critical minerals and the green economy,” Sok wrote in a press release on Tuesday. Details of her professional background were not provided.

“We must advance our technology, transportation and utilities infrastructure. Food security, accessible education and affordable housing are vital.”

“Consensus government is a gift,” the press release stated, “and it’s time to make it work even better.”