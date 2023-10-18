Bruce Valpy decides to run in Yellowknife North

Bruce Valpy, the former newspaper publisher who declared an intent to run in the NWT election months ago but held off selecting a district, will be on the ballot in Yellowknife North.

Valpy’s name appeared under the heading Yellowknife North on Elections NWT’s website on Tuesday evening.

Yellowknife North has no incumbent candidate and just one other declared candidate to date in Shauna Morgan.

Since unveiling an initial platform in February, Valpy had declined to specify the Yellowknife electoral district in which he would seek office.

Instead, he ran a series of newspaper editorials and online advertisements that pointed people to his website and platform without attaching the name of a district.

His website sets out priorities that include on-the-land healing programs, more childcare supports, extra help for the private sector and development of the NWT’s trades.

Former city councillor Morgan and Valpy have each had their nomination papers accepted by Elections NWT. Prospective candidates have until Friday to file those papers and can also withdraw by 5pm that day if they choose.

Rylund Johnson, the MLA from 2019 to 2023, is stepping away from territorial politics after a single four-year term in office. Johnson beat Cory Vanthuyne, who had been the Yellowknife North MLA heading into 2019’s election, by six votes.