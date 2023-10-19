Blizzard, winter storm expected along Arctic coast

A blizzard warning is in place for Tuktoyaktuk and other communities are on winter storm watch for the period between Friday and Sunday.

Environment Canada says Tuktoyaktuk residents should expect “long-lasting blizzard conditions with potentially damaging winds” to develop by Friday morning and last throughout the weekend.

“Northwesterly winds will begin this evening and increase through the night,” federal forecasters wrote. “Gusts near or above 80 km/h are expected to persist through Sunday.”

A winter storm watch is in place for Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk and Ulukhaktok.

Those communities are told to anticipate “heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility,” with up to 30 cm of snow possible between Friday and Sunday.

“Strong winds will move into the area Friday, bringing gusts up to 90 km/h from the west or northwest,” and blizzard conditions are possible, Environment Canada stated.

Meanwhile, a blowing snow advisory has been issued for Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic.

“Poor visibility in blowing snow is expected from this evening until Friday morning near the Richardson Mountains,” Environment Canada stated early on Thursday.

“Westerly wind gusts near 70 km/h combined with recent heavy snowfall will cause hazardous travel conditions tonight.”