NWT Election 2023: Read our Frame Lake interviews

Residents of Frame Lake can choose between Deanna Cornfield, John Stanley, Julian Morse, Spencer Tracy or Stuart Wray in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all five candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

A 2019 map of the Frame Lake electoral district, highlighted.

Deanna Cornfield said she hoped to emulate outgoing MLA Kevin O’Reilly’s work ethic, if not necessarily his views, as she bids to replace him. Read Deanna’s interview

Businessman and kickboxing coach John Stanley says he offers a cool head, a regular-guy approach and a focus on homelessness and the economy. Read John’s interview

“People know what they’re expecting from me.” Julian Morse, a former city councillor, said he would deliver stable governance with a focus on housing. Read Julian’s interview

Spencer Tracy says he has established strong relationships in Frame Lake and wants a GNWT with a small number of clear, well-tracked priorities. Read Spencer’s interview

Frame Lake resident Stuart Wray brings a background in diamond mine health and safety, promising to balance economy, environment and big-ticket infrastructure. Read Stuart’s interview

More: Head to Cabin Radio’s election homepage

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.