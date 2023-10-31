NWT Election 2023: Read our Yellowknife Centre interviews

Residents of Yellowknife Centre can choose between Ambe Chenemu, Matt Spence or Robert Hawkins in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

Elections NWT’s map of Yellowknife Centre for the 2023 election.

Ambe Chenemu says his experience working for Indigenous governments and his background will bring a fresh, collaborative take to the NWT legislature. Read Ambe’s interview

Longtime federal civil servant Matt Spence says he’s aiming to follow in the family footsteps by serving the public as an elected territorial politician. Read Matt’s interview

Robert Hawkins, who spent more than a decade as Yellowknife Centre’s MLA, says he’s returning with practical, quick solutions to cut the cost of living. Read Robert’s interview

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.