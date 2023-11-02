NWT Election 2023: Read our Hay River North interviews

Residents of Hay River North can choose between Greg McMeekin, RJ Simpson, Michael Wallington or Hans Wiedemann in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed three of the four candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT map of the Hay River North district as it stood in 2019.

After four years as a regular MLA and four as a minister, RJ Simpson wants to hit the ground running and get things done quickly if re-elected. Read RJ’s interview

Michael Wallington says his business background will help him advance the interests of Hay River and NWT residents collaboratively if he’s elected. Read Michael’s interview

If elected, Hans Wiedemann says he would strengthens relations with Indigenous leadership and prepares northern communities for climate change’s consequences. Read Hans’s interview

Greg McMeekin, who says he is hearing-impaired, requested that questions be sent in advance so he could provide written responses. To accommodate this while ensuring a similar interview process for all candidates, Cabin Radio offered a video call in which questions could be sent by text and answers delivered as the questions are received, as is the case with other candidates.

McMeekin did not respond, but had earlier directed residents to a post of his in a Hay River Facebook group outlining some of his positions.

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.