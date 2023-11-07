How to follow NWT election night with Cabin Radio

Follow the results on NWT election night with Cabin Radio’s audio live stream and live text updates.

From 6pm on Tuesday, November 14, you’ll be able to get the latest by listening to Cabin Radio’s live stream, where editor Ollie Williams will anchor live coverage into the night.

At the same time, assistant editor Emily Blake will bring you live minute-by-minute text updates through the Cabin Radio website. Just open our homepage and you’ll see it.

Between 6pm and 8pm our coverage will focus on basics, like setting out how you can expect the rest of the evening to go once voting closes at 8pm – and how the NWT government gets formed after that.

After 8pm, we’ll have results the moment they become available from every district. Reporters covering the territory from bases in Yellowknife and Hay River will bring you reaction from candidates as those results come in, and you’ll be able to follow everything both on the air and in our text updates.

If you select our live audio stream, you’ll also get Cabin Radio’s election-night blend of the greatest music ever played, in between Ollie’s results updates, interviews and analysis. We’re aiming for super-quick and informative – but also great to listen to. (Got a request? Send it in.)

To read our in-depth one-on-one interviews with candidates, head to our election page.