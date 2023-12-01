Explore Cabin Radio’s open house on Saturday, December 9

Sign a giant Christmas card, record an on-air greeting, or just eat all our free snacks and listen to live acoustic music.

Cabin Radio’s open house is the place to be on the afternoon of Saturday, December 9.

(That’s December 9, not December 2. Don’t come a week early – we’re still decorating.)

From 1pm till 5pm on December 9, drop by our studios at 5007 50 Avenue in downtown Yellowknife for hot drinks, treats, craft-making and more fun activities for all ages.

Carmen Braden and Andrea Bettger will be performing live in our spacious main reception, where you can also browse Cabin Radio merchandise.

Ollie, Lekter and Wheeler – and a puppy – pastiche a Saturday Night Live classic in the 2020 Cabin Radio Christmas video. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

In Studio One you’ll find morning show co-host Scott Letkeman waiting to help you and your family record a festive greeting that we’ll play on the Cabin Radio live stream over the holiday season.

Editor Ollie Williams will have Cabin Radio’s giant Christmas card, lovingly designed in collaboration with Signed YK, for you to sign – we want the whole community’s messages of thanks to whoever in their lives helped them this year, so get ready to scrawl in a few words of your own.

You can also buy regular-size copies of this year’s card, which has a design we think you’ll love, to give to friends or family. No spoilers here, though: you’ll have to come to the open house to see it.

Assistant editor Emily Blake will be collecting donations for Yellowknife’s day shelter, including toiletries, socks and goodies, so please bring along anything extra you can spare that might fit the bill. Here’s a sample image of some donations we’ll be putting together.

We will be collecting donations at the open house. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

You’ll be able to pick up a Yellowknife 2024 calendar, Dutch birthday calendar or YK glass magnets from Michelle MacDonald Media, and Snowkings’ Winter Festival will be at the open house to tell you more about the upcoming reverse raffle, including details of an amazing early chance to win through the generosity of Overlander Sports.

This year’s open house is the first time we’ve thrown open the studios like this in years. We’re excited to see you and show our appreciation to all the readers and listeners who are supporting us.